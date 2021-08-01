Gabriel de Soulages

Golden stars (Oil)

Golden stars (Oil) daylilies floral alla prima oil illustration fineart painting
Golden stars (oil on 15 x 20,5 x 0,3 cm wood panel)

The science of curves unfolds the golden trajectories of the constellation of desires.

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
