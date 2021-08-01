Matthias Vancoillie

Homework

Homework logo mark design logo mark logo challenge breakfastbrief brief blue homework negative space logo negative space home gradient monochrome design brand identity brand identity design icon monogram brand branding logo
Homework, logo-concept in response to breakfast brief 42.

Breakfast Brief 042: Create a logo for HomeWork, an employment tool that exclusively promotes remote job listings.

Get started with #BreakfastBriefs today! https://logocereal.gumroad.com/l/breakfast-briefs

