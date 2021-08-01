🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Homework, logo-concept in response to breakfast brief 42.
Breakfast Brief 042: Create a logo for HomeWork, an employment tool that exclusively promotes remote job listings.
Get started with #BreakfastBriefs today! https://logocereal.gumroad.com/l/breakfast-briefs