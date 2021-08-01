Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Redesign Website of Tafsirq.com

Had a idea of redesigning website of Tafsirq. Tafsirq.com is a search engine platform that functions for the interpretation of the Qur'an and Hadith so that Muslims can easily find and understand the interpretation of the verses of the Qur'an and Hadith. I made some changes, especially in the search field component, minimized the number of menus, briefly explained the product, and added some advantages to website features illustrated with illustrations.
Tools: Figma
Link: https://tafsirq.com/

