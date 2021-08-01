Sherry Lai

Game logo design - Zeus

Sherry Lai
Sherry Lai
  • Save
Game logo design - Zeus font design game title logo
Download color palette

The background materials were provided by our painter, and I did the layout design.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Sherry Lai
Sherry Lai

More by Sherry Lai

View profile
    • Like