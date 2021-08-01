Good for Sale
Grubr Food Card UI Kit

Grubr Food Card UI Kit food delivery food aftereffects presentation cards components figma branding logo illustration interaction minimal sketchapp app ui ux design
Grubr Food UI Kit

The Grubr food UI Kit for creating food ordering, delivery, and other food services/company-related applications.

It includes 100+ ready-made components and 20 screen examples to easily adapt and modify for your projects.

This kit is created with fully customizable components.

What's inside:
• Free logo design
• Total of 20 screens
• Food-related icons
• Works with Sketch & Figma
• Pixel-perfect UI
• Well Organized and layered card components
• Ready to use screens
• Dark and light modes

UI8 Profile: https://ui8.net/creativetagx
Behance Presentation: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121186863/Grubr-Food-UI-Card-component-Kit

