Grubr Food Card UI Kit

The Grubr food UI Kit for creating food ordering, delivery, and other food services/company-related applications.
It includes 100+ ready-made components and 20 screen examples to easily adapt and modify for your projects.
This kit is created with fully customizable components.
What's inside:
• Free logo design
• Total of 20 screens
• Food-related icons
• Works with Sketch & Figma
• Pixel-perfect UI
• Well Organized and layered card components
• Ready to use screens
• Dark and light modes
UI8 Profile: https://ui8.net/creativetagx
Behance Presentation: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121186863/Grubr-Food-UI-Card-component-Kit