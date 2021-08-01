Grubr Food Card UI Kit

The Grubr food UI Kit for creating food ordering, delivery, and other food services/company-related applications.

It includes 100+ ready-made components and 20 screen examples to easily adapt and modify for your projects.

This kit is created with fully customizable components.

What's inside:

• Free logo design

• Total of 20 screens

• Food-related icons

• Works with Sketch & Figma

• Pixel-perfect UI

• Well Organized and layered card components

• Ready to use screens

• Dark and light modes

UI8 Profile: https://ui8.net/creativetagx

Behance Presentation: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121186863/Grubr-Food-UI-Card-component-Kit