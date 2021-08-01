Jacob Padgitt

Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen app web design clean web design ux design ux ui design ui
I love Bang & Olufsen products. This blacked out Beolit 20 bluetooth speaker is one of my favorites. Decided to make a product page for it with a similar minimalistic blacked out design language. What do you think? Let me know in the comments 😁

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
