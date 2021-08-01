🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Dance Party Flyer is a print flyer template for basically anything related to entertainment indeed. Whether this is a themed Dance Party singer or band special event or concert, a music eve, a club party, a special birthday celebration, a classy private bash or even a holiday celebration, all is possible indeed
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
High Resolution File
Any Custom Size Design
Size
5.8x8.2
User Fonts:
Monoton
Roboto
Icon:
Flaticon
Contact: linkonshill3549@gmail.com
