Dance Party Flyer is a print flyer template for basically anything related to entertainment indeed. Whether this is a themed Dance Party singer or band special event or concert, a music eve, a club party, a special birthday celebration, a classy private bash or even a holiday celebration, all is possible indeed

Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
High Resolution File
Any Custom Size Design

Size
5.8x8.2

User Fonts:
Monoton
Roboto

Icon:
Flaticon

Contact: linkonshill3549@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
