Victor Akanmidu

#DailyUI #001 - Signup Page

Victor Akanmidu
Victor Akanmidu
  • Save
#DailyUI #001 - Signup Page product design design mobile web signup ui figma
Download color palette

#DailyUI #001
This is my first design for #DailyUI #001. I used Figma to design this web and mobile signup page for an imaginary flower shop. I practiced design principles such as alignment, contrast, proportion, emphasis, whitespace, scale, hierarchy and balance. I also used auto layout in this design :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Victor Akanmidu
Victor Akanmidu

More by Victor Akanmidu

View profile
    • Like