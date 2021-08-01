Cedric Lee

Design is Future Conference 2023

Design is Future Conference 2023 mobile clean art graphic design website illustrator animation flat web minimal icon app ux vector logo branding illustration design typography ui
Concept: Design conference landing page.

I used the beautiful Morganite typeface by Rajesh Rajput (https://bit.ly/3je9o1y) along with these amazing abstract lines (https://bit.ly/3igEoir).

