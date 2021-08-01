Dilmurod Shakirov

Food delivery mobile app design

Dilmurod Shakirov
Dilmurod Shakirov
  • Save
Food delivery mobile app design fast food pizza burger app dribble ux fast food app fast food delivery mobile app design app ui delivery app delivery app design food delivery ui design app design food app design mobile app food delivery app food app ui
Download color palette

Hi friends!

Take a look at the design concept for the food delivery mobile app. Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.

Wanna create something great?

Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact me - shakirov.d97@gmail.com

Dilmurod Shakirov
Dilmurod Shakirov
Like