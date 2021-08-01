Akbar Hari Mukti

Shoe Store - Logo Concept

Akbar Hari Mukti
Akbar Hari Mukti
  • Save
Shoe Store - Logo Concept illustration store brand concept design inpiration con graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Logo Exploration
Monogram Logo : S + 👞

Akbar Hari Mukti
Akbar Hari Mukti

More by Akbar Hari Mukti

View profile
    • Like