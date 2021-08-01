Piyoter

Website KGHM ZANAM

Website KGHM ZANAM web design branding machinery metal kghm copper mining design webstie web ux ui
I would like to present to you another dribble work from my latest project for KGHM. 😉

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124361123/KGHM-ZANAM-Website <---- see all behance project

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
