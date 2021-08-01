Bugbox Media

WaterPure Dashboard

Bugbox Media
Bugbox Media
  • Save
WaterPure Dashboard ui agency adobexd ux user interface dribbble design web
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!!!
Here's our most recent design on a dashboard for a water purifier service company.
Hope you like it :)
Press L and show some love
Thankyou

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Bugbox Media
Bugbox Media

More by Bugbox Media

View profile
    • Like