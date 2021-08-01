Axay Devikar

Online shop website design

Axay Devikar
Axay Devikar
  • Save
Online shop website design motion graphics graphic design animation ui store shopping axaydevikar onlinewebsite shoponline website storewebsite onlinestore shoppingstore foodshop website ui design graphic designer ui designer uidesign webui webdesign app design
Download color palette

Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it!
Have a nice day! 🍹☀️

Don’t forget to show love if you like it! 😍🔥

Axay Devikar

contact me if you have a project ->
axaydevikar@gmail.com
https://axaydevikar.com/

Axay Devikar
Axay Devikar
We take digital experiences to the next level

More by Axay Devikar

View profile
    • Like