Resepnesia - Collection of Indonesian Culinary Recipes

Hello everyone 👋,

Resepnesia is a website with a lot of Indonesian culinary recipes. We also have 'Saved' system and blog. Our vision to preserving Indonesian culture from foods.

This design was created by me and @shahbae (https://dribbble.com/shahbae)

🚀 play the demo : https://bit.ly/resepnesia-web

What do you think about this design ? feel free to comment 😁

