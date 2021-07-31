Matt Cavanaugh

Debt Free Justice - Logo Design

Matt Cavanaugh
Matt Cavanaugh
  • Save
Debt Free Justice - Logo Design graphic design identity design logomark campaign design branding visual identity logo design logo design
Download color palette

The featured work sample image displays a logo identity that was brought to life to aid a national legal aid campaign.

Project Role: Designer

Launch/Public Release: 2021

The featured work sample was developed while at Message Agency.

Matt Cavanaugh
Matt Cavanaugh

More by Matt Cavanaugh

View profile
    • Like