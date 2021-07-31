Valeria Chino

NOPALILLAS - Logo Design

NOPALILLAS - Logo Design brand redesign branding logo design graphic design vector mexican
Redesign of an old logo I did for a friend's marketing project. 'Nopalillas' is an organic tortilla's brand made using with the Mexican nopal as the main ingredient.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
