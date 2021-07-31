Stanislav Chubukov

ARTURIA | Mobile

Stanislav Chubukov
Stanislav Chubukov
  • Save
ARTURIA | Mobile minimalism redesign concept visal mobile graphic design typography ui design
Download color palette

Arturia. Redesign concept.
Full project – https://www.behance.net/gallery/120223971/ARTURIA

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Stanislav Chubukov
Stanislav Chubukov
Like