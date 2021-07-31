Ben Walton

Creative Job Search UI Design Concept 1/2

This is a concept job search app, it allows creatives to customise their profile with links to portfolios, socials and other websites where employers can visit easily. Within the profile you can set up tags related to skills, software, experience and industry - the app can analysis and recommend job positions based on your ability

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
