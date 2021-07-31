Creative Job Search UI Design Concept 1/2

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a concept job search app, it allows creatives to customise their profile with links to portfolios, socials and other websites where employers can visit easily. Within the profile you can set up tags related to skills, software, experience and industry - the app can analysis and recommend job positions based on your ability
Let me know your thoughts in the comments below