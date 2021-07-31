Mogen_a new sans serif typeface

Mogen, is a new modern typography that is Minimalist, Elegant and Beautiful. always gives a smooth and beautiful feel in any circumstances. The dimensions of the letters and common sense are modern and contemporary but also retain a subtle functional touch of rational structure. The result is a unique, unorthodox typeface that is well suited for graphic design applications ranging from editorial and corporate design to web and interaction design.

Features:

. Upercase

. Lowercase

. Numberal

. Punctuation

. Accent (Multilingual characters)

What you get:

. Mogen TTF

. Mogen OTF

. Mogen WOFF