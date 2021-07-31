Mogen_a new sans serif typeface

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mogen, is a new modern typography that is Minimalist, Elegant and Beautiful. always gives a smooth and beautiful feel in any circumstances. The dimensions of the letters and common sense are modern and contemporary but also retain a subtle functional touch of rational structure. The result is a unique, unorthodox typeface that is well suited for graphic design applications ranging from editorial and corporate design to web and interaction design.
Features:
. Upercase
. Lowercase
. Numberal
. Punctuation
. Accent (Multilingual characters)
What you get:
. Mogen TTF
. Mogen OTF
. Mogen WOFF