ZaZa Luxury

ZaZa Luxury cannabis culture culture brand logo brand strategy logo design brand identity design social media graphic packaging design graphic design typography illustration design cannabis logo cannabis branding branding
ZaZa is for those who aspire for more, in life and in their cannabis! From the boardroom to the living room, for the everyday hustlers who know that quality is everything! Breathe the culture!

In this dead direction we stretched the brand to be as luxurious as we possibly could make it while other directions we focused on street-culture. When testing the brand out we found that this aesthetic was resonating with 30's + while we were trying to target 20's. For that reason this direction was cut.

Design Credits:
Lead Design Libby Connolly
Design Sara Aube
Creative Director / Cheerleader Britton Stipetic

