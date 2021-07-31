Andrii Kovalchuk

V for voyage

Andrii Kovalchuk
Andrii Kovalchuk
  • Save
V for voyage line minimalism design unused sale creative elegant simple modern sign mark travel voyage v brand branding logotype logo
Download color palette

V in the form of compass. Buy logo https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=534733

Andrii Kovalchuk
Andrii Kovalchuk

More by Andrii Kovalchuk

View profile
    • Like