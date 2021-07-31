ThinSeed

Mimic — Chat App Logo Design

Mimic — Chat App Logo Design
Mimic is a mobile chat app that is similar to WhatsApp with some additional features.

The symbol in the logo is a depiction of 2 chat bubbles indicating two people talking to each other.

The type has rounded curves to give it a comfy and friendly feel to it.

