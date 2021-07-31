Alina Mardanova

Sign Up Page For Mobile App

Alina Mardanova
Alina Mardanova
  • Save
Sign Up Page For Mobile App dailyui space app mobile design ux ui design app mobile
Download color palette

Hello dribbble!
This is my first ever shot with sign up and log in pages for mobile app called "The Sky".
Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Alina Mardanova
Alina Mardanova
Like