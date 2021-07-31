Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
REASONATE

REASONATE mobile design social media mobile ui app ux design
A unique spiritual corner, where you can find individuals and cultures that resonate with you.
REASONATE is a companionate and reliable application for users to access related info of books, movies and music, share personal reviews on certain cultural items and curating content to their own timeline, and expand their social circles by participating in group discussion, expressing opinions and discovering each other through the shared interests.
👉🏻Check out the full case study: https://liangyin.work/reasonate

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
