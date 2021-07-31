ERION ARTWORK

Cute Monster

Cute Monster adorable drawing design adobe cute monster artwork illustration
Cute Monster, one of the illustrations that I made in 2011 following tutorials of Adobe Illustrator on the internet to learn how the software works and new techniques. Showing this old illustration makes me feel nostalgic of my beginnings as a designer, hope you like it! :D

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
