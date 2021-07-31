uixNinja

Cash Rules Everything Around Me

uixNinja
uixNinja
Hire Me
  • Save
Cash Rules Everything Around Me exchange blockchain token coin digital platform crypto dashboard web web interface cards chart wu-tang ux cryptocurrency crypto wallet wallet user interface dashboard interface design ui
Download color palette

Hi Frends!
Here is my new dashboard design, hope you like it.
C u soon ((:)) 👐🐝

Lets catch up on
instagram

uixNinja
uixNinja
Dribbble
Hire Me

More by uixNinja

View profile
    • Like