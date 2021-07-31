Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Margaux Membré

Responsive Design - Work of Fame

Margaux Membré
Margaux Membré
  • Save
Responsive Design - Work of Fame ui plateform freelancers star fame responsive mobile design colors pastel
Download color palette

Hi everybody ! 🥰

I hope you're doing well. 😊
It's been a while since I posted some design ! 😱 I was really busy with this project that I show you now. 😉

The idea behind Work of Fame is a plateform that allows VSB (TPE in french) to find and work with freelancers. But here, freelancers are kings ! They choose companies with whom they want to work. 💪
And because I think it's sad that many plateforms are forbidden to juniors, I wanted to support them with courses, meetups and so on. ✨

So I did a lot of researchs (surveys, interviews and tests) for creating this plateform, and my desire was to make some colorful design because I wanted Work of Fame to become a truthful friend. 💪
I can't show you all the screens, so you can see more on my Figma's file. 🥰

I would love to hear more about your opinion ! ✨
What do you think about it ? 😊

Like always, press L to like it and do not hesitate to tell me your thoughts. 🦙

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Margaux Membré
Margaux Membré

More by Margaux Membré

View profile
    • Like