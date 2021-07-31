Responsive Design - Work of Fame

Hi everybody ! 🥰

The idea behind Work of Fame is a plateform that allows VSB (TPE in french) to find and work with freelancers. But here, freelancers are kings ! They choose companies with whom they want to work. 💪

And because I think it's sad that many plateforms are forbidden to juniors, I wanted to support them with courses, meetups and so on. ✨

So I did a lot of researchs (surveys, interviews and tests) for creating this plateform, and my desire was to make some colorful design because I wanted Work of Fame to become a truthful friend. 💪

I can't show you all the screens, so you can see more on my Figma's file. 🥰

I would love to hear more about your opinion ! ✨

What do you think about it ? 😊

