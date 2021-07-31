Uplabs - logo redesign | Logo Design | U logo | Up logo

This is Uplabs logo redesign's new concept. Hope you like the modern design.

Firstly, I would like to thank you for visiting my project.

If you like this project please click the like button, appreciations & following me.

FOR BUY

WhatsApp : +8801742445295

mainulhasansobuj22@gmail.com

Another portfolio : Behance: www.behance.net/mainulhasan22