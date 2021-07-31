Priambada Junior

domped. | Wallet Store/Shop Mobile App UI/UX Design 👝

domped. | Wallet Store/Shop Mobile App UI/UX Design 👝 finance financial money wallet market application mobile shop store mobile app e-commerce ui ux ux design ui design ux ui
Hi everyone! 👋
A wallet is a must-have accessories. Sometimes, it's confusing to see so many wallets with various brands and quality on the marketplace. So I made this! An e-commerce app for wallet-lovers, wallet-users, wallet-collectors (you name it lol)!

Kindly give your feedback about this. I'd love to hear from you. Thank you!

Try to press "L" on your keyboard! 😉

