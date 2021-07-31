Elif Kameşoğlu

Tree & B Letter Logo Mark

Elif Kameşoğlu
Elif Kameşoğlu
Hire Me
  • Save
Tree & B Letter Logo Mark green leaf tree b logo b letter icon brand minimal logodesign design branding logo
Download color palette

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: elbustudio@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Elif Kameşoğlu
Elif Kameşoğlu
⚡️Logo & Brand Identity Designer Let's 💬
Hire Me

More by Elif Kameşoğlu

View profile
    • Like