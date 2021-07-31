Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dave

Page Animation - Better

Dave
Dave
  • Save
Page Animation - Better ios journal diary transition ux app interaction cover book page paging gif animation ui better
Download color palette

Page animation in Better App.

Gratitude journal is where you write grateful moments of your day.
If you only take 5 minutes a day to remember and write down those moments, you will find yourself feeling more vibrant and thinking more positively.

https://apps.apple.com/app/id1552446696

Dave
Dave

More by Dave

View profile
    • Like