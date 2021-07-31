Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Raseda Sultana

Beauty Brand Logo for Pure Diamond

Raseda Sultana
Raseda Sultana
  • Save
Beauty Brand Logo for Pure Diamond logomaker logodesign flat skincare diamond beautybrand illustrator logos inspirations mark graphicdesiner minimal design logotype logo icon graphic design designs creative branding
Download color palette

hey guys, check this modern logo for Pure Diamond. A beautiful combination of P & D letter created with original diamond shape to form a creative iconic logo design.
100% VECTOR ARTWORK & UNUSED SYMBOL !

Available for freelance work.
Email : rskona980@gmail.com

Raseda Sultana
Raseda Sultana

More by Raseda Sultana

View profile
    • Like