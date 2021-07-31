Melissa

UX/UI Design for VR video game

UX/UI Design for VR video game ui ux design
Working on the UX/UI for a VR game. This is the first screen of the game. What do you think? I'll post more of the game as I work on it.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
