Campaign Visual Identity - Here For Us, MontCo

Campaign Visual Identity - Here For Us, MontCo
The featured work sample depicts elements from a visual identity system that was developed to aid an advocacy campaign that was launched for the communities within Montgomery County of Pennsylvania.

Role:
Designer

Launch/Public Release: 2021

The featured work sample was developed while at Message Agency.

