Campaign Collateral Example - Here For Us, MontCo

Campaign Collateral Example - Here For Us, MontCo
Developed alongside Team members at Message Agency, the featured work sample depicts a collateral example that is part of an advocacy campaign that was launched for the communities within Montgomery County of Pennsylvania.

Role:
Designer

Launch/Public Release: 2021

The featured work sample was developed while at Message Agency.

