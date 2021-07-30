Matt Cavanaugh

Resolve Philly - Visual Identity

Alongside members of the Message Agency Team, we aided the Resolve Philly organization with a brand strategy in addition to a visual identity system to support the organization as they move forward with the latest chapter of their brand presence and aligned mission.

Role:
Designer

Launch/Public Release: 2020

The featured work sample was developed while at Message Agency.

