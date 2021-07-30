Mike Lopez

Sarplaninacs.com

Design I created and personally coded. Informational website about a rare, large breed livestock guardian dog. Check it out at https://www.sarplaninacs.com

Responsive across all devices. Constantly being improved upon and currently being rebuilt in Webflow. Stay tuned.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
