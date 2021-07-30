Pete Galo

006 - Fortich Handcrafted Leather

Pete Galo
Pete Galo
  • Save
006 - Fortich Handcrafted Leather 2d sticker design badgelogo logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

Branding and logo design for a handcrafted leather company. A rugged yet premium feel was the style the brand going for.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Pete Galo
Pete Galo

More by Pete Galo

View profile
    • Like