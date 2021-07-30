Sara Boyer

Rose Logo concept

Sara Boyer
Sara Boyer
  • Save
Rose Logo concept identity branding design illustration icon logo
Download color palette

We had a client that wanted a modern refresh of her logo for a an experience one could book with her to learn how to achieve balance and calmness. I took this knowledge and created a logo that conveyed the balance of shapes.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Sara Boyer
Sara Boyer

More by Sara Boyer

View profile
    • Like