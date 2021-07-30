VAN Masha

Development of inserts for Intalence Art

VAN Masha
VAN Masha
  • Save
Development of inserts for Intalence Art advertising
Download color palette

These inserts were designed by intalenceart.com. The inserts are made in two versions, made in calm colors, which gives the business card elegance.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
VAN Masha
VAN Masha

More by VAN Masha

View profile
    • Like