Erfan

homefully - co-living web

Erfan
Erfan
Hire Me
  • Save
homefully - co-living web apartment roommate rent flatsharing housing co-living renaming identity branding design thinking ux ui web
Download color palette

The Co-Living Start-up was founded to provide an all-around housing solutions for young professionals in big cities. As in most Start-ups, the company outgrew its initial name/brand after a few years and faced significant limitations in expanding and marketing their product. The challenge was to rethink the start-ups philosophy and create a thoughtful and universal experience. Homefully was our solution.

See the full case study on Behance

_

Find me on Behance & Twitter

Erfan
Erfan
German UX Director with 10+ years in Product & Branding
Hire Me

More by Erfan

View profile
    • Like