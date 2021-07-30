Febri Prastyo

John Hancock Plan Onboarding Portal (Web and Mobile)

Febri Prastyo
Febri Prastyo
Hire Me
  • Save
John Hancock Plan Onboarding Portal (Web and Mobile) user experience user interface uiux john hancock timeline company finance onboarding mobileapp website mobile web portal
Download color palette

Project: John Hancock Plan OnBoarding Portal
Client: John Hancock Financial
Type: Web and Mobile Design

In this design challenge, we have a financial company client, namely John Hancock Financial. They need a flow timeline page onboarding (Step by Step) which is used to collect certain information about the users who use their service.

Febri Prastyo
Febri Prastyo
Design Portfolio
Hire Me

More by Febri Prastyo

View profile
    • Like