Pretty Boy Font Family

retro poster branding pretty font elegant font vintage typography
This font consists of five weights and an ornament. It has many alternative options to arrange to get a fabulous and charming typography art.

Pretty Boy Ornament works excellent to pair with any fonts too!

This decorative serif family is perfect for designs like movie, poster, wedding invitations, and work great for logo, branding, headers, or labels.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
