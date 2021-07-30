Pretty Boy Font Family

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This font consists of five weights and an ornament. It has many alternative options to arrange to get a fabulous and charming typography art.
Pretty Boy Ornament works excellent to pair with any fonts too!
This decorative serif family is perfect for designs like movie, poster, wedding invitations, and work great for logo, branding, headers, or labels.
Download here --> https://crmrkt.com/qPrkVW