Nessa Farias

KINI Swimwear

Nessa Farias
Nessa Farias
  • Save
KINI Swimwear swimwear brand swimwear ui vector packaging packaging design ux logo landing page typography illustration branding minimal design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers! Look at this fresh packaging design I've created for the new branding of KINI Swimwear.

Programs used: Adobe AI + Photoshop

Hope you like it :) press "L" to show some love!

Nessa Farias
Nessa Farias

More by Nessa Farias

View profile
    • Like