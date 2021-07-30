Valeryia Zavidniak

Pokebowl mobile app

Valeryia Zavidniak
Valeryia Zavidniak
  • Save
Pokebowl mobile app app ui design
Download color palette

The very beginning of the career change began with YouTube lessons by Yan Ageenko. So glad to have the journey started with your help!

30e31f5d5d647a3b797e6906ed6cc884
Rebound of
Food delivery app
By Yan Ageenko
View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Valeryia Zavidniak
Valeryia Zavidniak

More by Valeryia Zavidniak

View profile
    • Like