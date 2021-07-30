Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Phú Vinh MED

Thiết bị xét nghiệm

Phú Vinh MED
Phú Vinh MED
  • Save
Thiết bị xét nghiệm phuvinhmed
Download color palette

Phú Vinh MED chuyên phân phối các thiết bị y tế, hệ thống máy xét nghiệm, hóa chất xét nghiệm cho phòng khám, cơ sở y tế đạt chất lượng cao
Địa chỉ: Số 115, tổ 6 Đa Sĩ, P.Kiến Hưng, Q.Hà Đông, TP.Hà Nội
Phone: 0938.238.868
Chi tiết tại: https://phuvinhmed.com.vn/thiet-bi-xet-nghiem/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Phú Vinh MED
Phú Vinh MED

More by Phú Vinh MED

View profile
    • Like