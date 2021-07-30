Nguyen Duy Dat

UI/UX - APMS mobile app

Nguyen Duy Dat
Nguyen Duy Dat
  • Save
UI/UX - APMS mobile app mobile ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone, this is a small product of mine, looking forward to receiving everyone's comments!
Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124435113/APMS-Mobile-App-UIUX

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Nguyen Duy Dat
Nguyen Duy Dat

More by Nguyen Duy Dat

View profile
    • Like