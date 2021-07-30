Rekhchand Sahu

Tipple Sales Report

Rekhchand Sahu
Rekhchand Sahu
Hire Me
  • Save
Tipple Sales Report product design sass app alcohol logistics warehouse clean layout web design ui ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi,
Here is the Sales report (Income) page from Tipple SaaS app design.

What is Tipple
Tipple is a white label solution for European alcohol ecommerce. You can sell alcohol products in any of the countries they support through their store platform and comprehensive legal and logistics infrastructure. Tipple allows you to focus on running your business as they handle the messy customs, taxes, and compliance, so you can focus on marketing your brand effectively.

My Role
I was tasked to design an easy to use app with simplicity in mind. The main goal was to simplify their stock entry flow.

Stay tuned for more!
www.rekhchandsahu.com

Rekhchand Sahu
Rekhchand Sahu
UX/UI designer & UI developer, Check out my portfolio 😀👇🏻
Hire Me

More by Rekhchand Sahu

View profile
    • Like