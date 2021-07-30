Basel is a city on the river Rhine, located where the Swiss, French and German borders all meet. It is home of the Kunstmuseum – the first museum in the world that was open for public, the Basel Town Hall “Roothuus”, and the famous Zoo Basel. In 1897 the first World Zionist Congress was held in Basel.

