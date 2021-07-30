🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Basel is a city on the river Rhine, located where the Swiss, French and German borders all meet. It is home of the Kunstmuseum – the first museum in the world that was open for public, the Basel Town Hall “Roothuus”, and the famous Zoo Basel. In 1897 the first World Zionist Congress was held in Basel.
Places We Have Been To is a collection of flat poster designs showing all the cities and landmarks we have been to.